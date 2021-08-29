Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.