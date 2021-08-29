Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

