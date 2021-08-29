Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Lumentum worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. 493,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.