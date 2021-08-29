iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $495,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. 548,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,272. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

