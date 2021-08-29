Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.53. 1,117,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

