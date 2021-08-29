Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,769. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

