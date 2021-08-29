Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,261 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Magna International worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 805,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,135. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.