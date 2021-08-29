Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil comprises about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 40,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $94.70.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Pjsc Lukoil Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUKOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.