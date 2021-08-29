Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

