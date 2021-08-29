Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

