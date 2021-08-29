OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 158,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.