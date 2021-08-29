Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $55.22 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,715,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,215,000. Honda Motor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 484,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

