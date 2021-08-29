Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.70 and a 12 month high of $496.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.