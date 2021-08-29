Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 89,500 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 90,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,396. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

