American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 5,455,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

