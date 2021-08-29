Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.52. 347,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.