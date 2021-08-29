Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.