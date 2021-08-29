Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

