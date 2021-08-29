Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. Prada has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

