Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 995,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

