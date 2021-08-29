Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 554,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,469. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

