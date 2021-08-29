Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 10,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citi Trends accounts for 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.72% of Citi Trends worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 154,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $794.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

