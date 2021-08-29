Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$53.40

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.76. The company had a trading volume of 415,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.15. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$25.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

