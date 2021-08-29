Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Price Target at $243.68

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 273.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after buying an additional 43,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

