Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 268,900 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications accounts for about 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $64,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 422,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,983. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

