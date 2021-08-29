Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Shopify by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Shopify by 50.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Shopify by 6.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $101,715,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. 521,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,507.85. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

