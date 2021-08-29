Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

NYSE FRC traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.92. 587,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,638. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

