salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

