Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

