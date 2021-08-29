Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.14. 439,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,419. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

