Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 88,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.