AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. 505,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,099. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

