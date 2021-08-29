Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYKKY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96.

RYKKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

