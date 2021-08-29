Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the July 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RKUNY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 33,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RKUNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

