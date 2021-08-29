Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ENRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$6.18 during trading on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

