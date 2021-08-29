Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.