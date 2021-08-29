Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 422,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

