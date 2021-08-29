Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 194,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

