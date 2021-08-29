Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

