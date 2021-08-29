United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,114 shares of company stock worth $2,337,360 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 345,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

