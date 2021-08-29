$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.95. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 338,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,176. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

