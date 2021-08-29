Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 15,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

