Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 322,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,031,000 after buying an additional 521,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.19. 705,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,796. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

