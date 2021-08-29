Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,888 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

