Capital Analysts LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

