Capital Analysts LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $111.56. 137,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,948. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.43.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.