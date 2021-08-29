ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ABB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,772. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

