Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:EIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 21,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

