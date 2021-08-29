Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the July 29th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms recently commented on BSMX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 309,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
