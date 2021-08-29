Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

